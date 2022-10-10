Samsung Aims To Salvage Smart TV Growth Via Third-Party Collaborations

- Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF collaborated with international ODM (Original Development Manufacturing) companies like Atmaca, HKC, and Tempo.
- The collaboration will enable non-Samsung smart TV models to make their Tizen OS debut.
- New TVs from Bauhn, Linsar, Sunny, Vispera, and other brands will be available in Australia, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, Türkiye, and the U.K. this year.
- Now more consumers enjoy a premium smart TV experience enabled by Tizen, an open-source OS for Samsung Smart TV.
- Tizen is a Linux-based OS hosted by the Linux Foundation. However, Samsung has been the primary developer using it across various devices, including smartwatches, kitchen appliances, cameras, smartphones, and TVs, TechCrunch reports.
- Although Samsung has essentially abandoned Tizen in smartphones and smartwatches, TVs have remained fertile ground for Tizen to flourish, chiefly because Samsung is the biggest-selling TV maker globally.
- The report noted that recent figures from Dataxis show that Tizen’s market share in 2020 was roughly one-third in terms of installation base.
- Tizen’s market share has been slowly creeping downwards, with Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Android TV and Roku, Inc ROKU edging upwards.
- An obvious way for Samsung to counter this trend is to open things up to third parties.
- Samsung expanded its advanced chips production capacity by more than threefold by 2027 to meet strong demand despite global economic headwinds.
- Samsung targeted the commercialization of advanced 2-nm technology chips by 2025 and 1.4-nm chips by 2027, set for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence applications.
