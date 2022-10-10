Samsung Aims To Salvage Smart TV Growth Via Third-Party Collaborations

by

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF collaborated with international ODM (Original Development Manufacturing) companies like Atmaca, HKC, and Tempo.

The collaboration will enable non-Samsung smart TV models to make their Tizen OS debut.

New TVs from Bauhn, Linsar, Sunny, Vispera, and other brands will be available in Australia, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, Türkiye, and the U.K. this year.

Now more consumers enjoy a premium smart TV experience enabled by Tizen, an open-source OS for Samsung Smart TV.

Tizen is a Linux-based OS hosted by the Linux Foundation. However, Samsung has been the primary developer using it across various devices, including smartwatches, kitchen appliances, cameras, smartphones, and TVs, TechCrunch reports.

Although Samsung has essentially abandoned Tizen in smartphones and smartwatches, TVs have remained fertile ground for Tizen to flourish, chiefly because Samsung is the biggest-selling TV maker globally.

The report noted that recent figures from Dataxis show that Tizen’s market share in 2020 was roughly one-third in terms of installation base.

Tizen’s market share has been slowly creeping downwards, with Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Android TV and Roku, Inc ROKU edging upwards.

An obvious way for Samsung to counter this trend is to open things up to third parties.

Samsung expanded its advanced chips production capacity by more than threefold by 2027 to meet strong demand despite global economic headwinds.

Samsung targeted the commercialization of advanced 2-nm technology chips by 2025 and 1.4-nm chips by 2027, set for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence applications.

