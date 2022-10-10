Putin Wants To Wipe Ukraine 'Off The Face Of The Earth,' Says Zelenskyy: 'We Are Dealing With Terrorists'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Vladimir Putin’s army is trying to wipe his country “off the face of the earth” after several blasts left people dead and wounded in Kyiv.

What Happened: “They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth…destroy our people who are sleeping at home in (the city of) Zaporizhzhia. Kill people who go to work in Dnipro and Kyiv,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Monday after a series of blasts destroyed civilian infrastructure in Kyiv, in response to the Crimea bridge explosion.

“The air raid sirens do not subside throughout Ukraine. There are missiles hitting. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded,” Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy said the Russian army timed its strikes on Kyiv to inflict the greatest possible losses among people and also targeted the country's civil infrastructure.

"The second target is people. Such a time and such targets were specially chosen to cause as much damage as possible," he said.

"The morning is tough. We are dealing with terrorists," Zelenskyy added in a video post that showed him outside his office.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was cutting short a trip to Africa following Russian missile strikes across Ukraine. Kuleba said the strikes on Monday showed Putin "is a terrorist who talks with missiles."

"Multiple Russian missile strikes across Ukraine. Putin’s only tactic is terror on peaceful Ukrainian cities, but he will not break Ukraine down. This is also his response to all appeasers who want to talk with him about peace: Putin is a terrorist who talks with missiles," Kuleba tweeted.

