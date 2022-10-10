Cramer Says This Stock Is Cheap: 'Just Own Some. Keep It Up With The Fundamentals'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is neutral on Sirius XM Holdings Inc SIRI stock after "being a big supporter for a very long time."

When asked about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd ZIM, he said, "Unsustainable yield. Unsustainable numbers. I don’t want you to touch it."

Cramer said Desktop Metal Inc DM is losing money, and he isn’t recommending any firms that are losing money.

When asked about Bandwidth Inc BAND, Cramer said, "I will not recommend companies that are losing money."

XPO Logistics Inc XPO is cheap, Cramer said. "Just own some. Keep it up with the fundamentals," he added.