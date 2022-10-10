Kim Jong Un Vows To 'Hit And Wipe Out' Enemies, Says 'Tactical' Nuclear Drills Were Warnings For US And Its Allies

Kim Jong Un has vowed to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets after showcasing his country’s nuclear capabilities in recent missile launches.

What Happened: North Korea said its recent barrage of missile launches was a “severe warning” in response to joint naval exercises carried out by South Korea and the U.S., which involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, the state media KCNA Watch reported.

It noted that the supreme leader personally oversaw the “tactical nuclear” drills.

This came after Kim’s isolated nation carried out its seventh launch in two weeks when it fired two ballistic missiles early on Sunday. The report noted that the various tests simulated targeting military command facilities, striking main ports and airports in South Korea.

“The effectiveness and practical combat capability of our nuclear combat force were fully demonstrated as it stands completely ready to hit and destroy targets at any time from any location,” it added.

“Even though the enemy continues to talk about dialogue and negotiations, we do not have anything to talk about nor do we feel the need to do so,” Kim said, according to the news report.

Photo courtesy: Prachatai on Flickr