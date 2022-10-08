Elon Musk's Ex-Wife Talulah Riley Urged Him To Buy Twitter And Then Delete It

Last week, a few text messages between Elon Musk and his contacts were made public as part of the ongoing legal proceedings in the Twitter deal lawsuit.

According to a report, Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley was among his contacts who exchanged texts with the billionaire while preparing for the Twitter takeover.

The texts had one "TJ" asking Musk to buy and delete the app. The report said that the "TJ" is none other than Musk's ex-wife, Talulah Riley.

"Can you buy Twitter and then delete it, please!? xx," Riley wrote in one text dated March 23.

"Please do something to fight woke-ism." she wrote in another text, "I will do anything to help! xx."

She also mentioned Twitter's decision to permanently ban the account belonging to the right-wing satirical site the Babylon Bee.

She called the suspension of the account "crazy". "Raiyah and I were talking about it today," Riley said. "It was a f–king joke. Why has everyone become so puritanical?"

The "Raiyah" in Riley's text refers to Raiyah Bint Al-Hussein, the Princess of Jordan.

Author and actor Riley married Musk twice – first from 2010 to 2012 and a second time from 2013 to 2016.

Texts from Musk to and from multiple people discussing the Twitter stake and acquisition were released last week.

Musk interacted with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, its CEO Parag Agrawal and a host of other key figures in the industry.

Twitter sued Musk after the latter walked away from a $44 billion agreement to buy the social media platform in July.

Musk has hinted at the creation of "X" a super-app that does everything and encompasses Twitter.

In a recent Benzinga poll on Twitter, when respondents were asked, "Is Elon Musk a winner or loser in the Twitter deal," over 41% of respondents voted Musk would turn out to be a loser, while 37% believed the world's richest person would emerge a winner from the deal.

Over 21% of respondents were indifferent to the affair. The results point to the continued skepticism of the deal.