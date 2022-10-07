ñol

Amid FDA Dispute, Juul Labs Cancels Overseas Expansion Plans, Refinances Some Debt

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 7, 2022 6:49 AM | 1 min read
  • Juul Labs Inc's CEO, K.C. Crosthwaite, said the company is taking all necessary steps to keep it afloat. Altria Group Inc MO has a minority stake in the company.
  • The company would lay off some employees after scrapping expansion plans outside the U.S., the Wall Street Journal reported citing the CEO.
  • RelatedE-Cigarette Maker Juul Mulls Potential Bankruptcy
  • Juul has also refinanced its secured debt, giving it more time to explore more long-term options, the CEO added.
  • Juul has been preparing for a possible bankruptcy filing amid a dispute with the FDA regarding the sales ban
  • "We strongly believe that we have a future, and in that future, there will be Juul products available to millions of adult smokers across the world," Mr. Crosthwaite said Thursday. "To make that future a reality, we have to continue to fight and make tough decisions."
  • In a federal survey, Juul didn't rank among the most popular e-cigarette brands used by middle- and high-school students. 
  • Puff Bar remained the most popular brand of e-cigarette among young people, according to the survey conducted between January and May. Puff Bar has since been ordered off the market.
  • Price Action: MO shares are down 0.60% at $42.73 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

