Meta Loses Key Metaverse Official Shortly After Criticism Over Chief Mark Zuckerberg's Avatar

- Meta Platforms Inc's META virtual reality social platform Horizon chief quit for a new opportunity, Reuters reports.
- Horizon marks the main gateway for accessing Meta's multi-billion-dollar metaverse ambition.
- VP Vivek Sharma departed, and his team would report directly to Vishal Shah, VP of Metaverse.
- Platforms created by Sharma's team include Horizon Worlds, a comprehensive VR world-building platform, and Horizon Venues, focused on virtual events.
- Recently, critics ridiculed Chief Mark Zuckerberg's avatar's graphics quality after posting a screenshot of it on Facebook.
- Zuckerberg posted a second image days later showing a more sophisticated avatar.
- Also Read: Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
- Sharma, who has been with Meta for more than five years, was previously VP of product for Facebook Gaming and Facebook Marketplace.
- Facebook employees feared layoffs of up to 10% despite its denial.
- Facebook's value plunged in just six months as it battled advertising challenges kicked off by Apple Inc's AAPL privacy changes and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Its metaverse segment lost $10 billion in a year.
- Price Action: META shares traded lower by 1.33% at $159.62 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
- Photo via Facebook
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
