Elon Musk Gives A 'Thumbs Up' To Biden's Move On Marijuana Possession Convicts

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has given a thumbs up to President Biden’s announcement of a pardon for all federal marijuana possession convictions.

What Happened: Musk made his gesture through Twitter on Thursday in response to a tweet from the president’s official account.

Biden said, “No one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”

Why It Matters: More than 6,500 individuals with prior convictions for simple possession of marijuana will be impacted by the president's move, according to a prior report.

Biden also said that he would ask the attorney general and the Department of Health and Human Services to review marijuana’s classification under federal law as a schedule one drug.

In July, Musk commented in relation to the prisoner swap involving Brittney Griner, the WNBA player who is being held in Russia over the importation of marijuana, “Maybe free some people in jail for weed here too?”

The entrepreneur himself had to undergo random drug tests to prove he’s not an addict after smoking marijuana on Joe Rogan’s podcast in 2018. This was due to the fact that smoking weed is still illegal according to federal law, said Musk in August in a separate podcast.

Musk has often been critical of Biden over the president’s failure to acknowledge his two companies Tesla and SpaceX.

