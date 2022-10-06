ñol

Why Revelation Biosciences Shares Are Trading Higher By 29%, Here Are 50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 6, 2022 12:41 PM | 5 min read
Gainers

  • Statera Biopharma, Inc. STAB rose 98% to $0.2777. Statera Biopharma was recently granted European patent number EP3206708 titled "Methods And Compositions For The Treatment Of Radiation-Related Disorders."
  • Code Chain New Continent Limited CCNC shares rose 93% to $0.3245.
  • Motus GI Holdings, Inc. MOTS gained 46% to $2.7500 after the company was granted a US patent titled 'Cleaning Method for Prepless Colonoscopy.'
  • Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. AMV gained 41.2% to $17.69.
  • Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB gained 29.1% to $0.3273 after the company announced an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Vanderbilt University to develop and commercialize phosphorylated hexaacyl disaccharide, for treating or preventing infections.
  • Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY shares climbed 27.9% to $3.53 after jumping 93% on Wednesday. Pineapple Energy recently named Eric Ingvaldson as new Chief Financial Officer.
  • Green Giant Inc. GGE rose 27.5% to $0.9179 after dipping 29% on Wednesday.
  • Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP rose 25.1% to $0.34 after the company announced it received feedback from the FDA pursuant to its Type B Pre-IND meeting request regarding its Deltacel development strategy.
  • Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. LXEH jumped 23.3% to $3.3999. Lixiang Education Holding recently posted 1H loss of $0.01 per share.
  • HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT shares gained 23.3% to $5.58 after the company announced it expanded its product portfolio pipeline to include smartwatch connectivity.
  • Provention Bio, Inc. PRVB surged 21.3% to $6.01 after the company announced it has entered into a co-promotion agreement with Sanofi U.S. for the launch of its lead investigational drug candidate teplizumab.
  • WISeKey International Holding AG WKEY rose 20.7% to $2.0283 after the company reported 9-Month preliminary results, The company reported revenue of $20.5 million, a 69% increase from the year-ago period.
  • Rain Therapeutics Inc. RAIN gained 19.8% to $4.72.
  • Zovio Inc ZVO rose 19.5% to $0.1750 after declining around 7% on Wednesday.
  • Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA jumped 19% to $0.1229.
  • Addentax Group Corp. ATXG rose 19% to $3.1994.
  • Richardson Electronics, Ltd. RELL gained 17.8% to $18.07 following upbeat Q1 results.
  • DAVIDsTEA Inc. DTEA gained 16.8% to $0.8299.
  • Compass, Inc. COMP jumped 16.5% to $2.9699.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV gained 13.7% to $0.5410. Plus Therapeutics recently reported it finalized and signed a grant contract with the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas for its previously announced $17.6 million Product Development Research funding award.
  • DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. DMAC gained 13.6% to $1.33.
  • Agenus Inc. AGEN gained 10.3% to $2.6150.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA rose 9.1% to $44.71.
  • Perion Network Ltd. PERI gained 8.4% to $22.08. Perion issued preliminary Q3 results. The company said it sees Q3 revenue of $158 million.
  • Pinterest, Inc. PINS rose 3.8% to $25.57. Goldman Sachs upgraded Pinterest from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $24 to $31.


Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .


Losers

  • Jowell Global Ltd. JWEL shares dipped 35.3% to $1.81. Jowell Global recently posted 1H loss of $0.30 per share.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. CYCN fell 35.3% to $0.6080. Cyclerion announced mitochondrial disease-focused corporate strategy.
  • Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. CNTQ fell 31% to $15.12 after jumping around 103% on Wednesday.
  • Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT dropped 30.5% to $0.66 after the company disclosed data trend in AT-007 ACTION-galactosemia kids pediatric trial. The company said 'The study did not yet reach statistical significance at 12 months of treatment.'
  • Top Ships Inc. TOPS fell 27.6% to $7.15 after jumping 82% on Wednesday. TOP Ships recently announced 1H FY22 revenue of $38.8 million.
  • Gold Royalty Corp. GROY dropped 19.7% to $2.2801.
  • Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN fell 18.4% to $0.2710 after jumping 72% on Wednesday.
  • AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO dropped 17.3% to $17.82 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB shares fell 17.1% to $0.4147 after jumping 16% on Wednesday.
  • United Time Technology Co., Ltd. UTME dropped 16% to $1.68.
  • FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO fell 14% to $1.3797.
  • FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR fell 13.7% to $7.64 after jumping 29% on Wednesday.
  • Li Auto Inc. LI dropped 12.2% to $20.97.
  • Spark Networks SE LOV dipped 12.2% to $2.15.
  • Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL fell 11.4% to $0.1430. HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded Esports Entertainment from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $1.5 to $0.15.
  • Resources Connection, Inc. RGP fell 10.7% to $16.03 following Q1 results.
  • Super League Gaming, Inc. SLGG dropped 10.3% to $0.8338.
  • Nutex Health Inc. NUTX fell 10.2% to $1.0950.
  • The Oncology Institute, Inc. TOI dropped 9.9% to $4.37.
  • Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR fell 9.2% to $60.16. Integer sees preliminary Q3 revenue of $342 million to $344 million and adjusted EPS of $0.86-$0.99.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT dropped 8.2% to $1.57.
  • Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. FBC fell 8.1% to $32.62.
  • Altice USA, Inc. ATUS dropped 7.7% to $5.82.
  • Versus Systems Inc. VS fell 7.1% to $0.2101 after jumping 16% on Wednesday.
  • Waste Connections, Inc. WCN dropped 6.5% to $132.54.

