Motional, Uber Collaborate Over Autonomous Ride-Hailing Delivery

- Motional, a global driverless technology company, and Uber Technologies Inc UBER forged a commercial agreement to offer fully driverless rides using Motional's new all-electric IONIQ 5-based robotaxis.
- Motional is an autonomous driving joint venture between Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd HYMLF and Aptiv Plc APTV.
- The 10-year, multimarket agreement creates the opportunity for effective scaling and broad adoption of AVs by pairing Motional's advanced driverless technology with Uber's network of millions of customers.
- "This agreement will be instrumental to the wide-scale adoption of robotaxis," Motional CEO Karl Iagnemma said.
- The companies will strategically deploy the service in cities across the U.S., with the first trips expected to start later this year.
- Motional is ready to become the first AV company to offer delivery and ride-hail services within a major network like Uber.
- The new agreement also enables further expansion of Motional's AVs for delivery with Uber Eats.
- In September, Uber forged a multi-year partnership with leading autonomous vehicle company, Nuro to use the latter's autonomous, electric vehicles for food deliveries in the U.S.
- Price Action: UBER shares traded lower by 2.36% at $29.87 on the last check Thursday.
