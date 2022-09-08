- Uber Technologies, Inc UBER forged a multi-year partnership with leading autonomous vehicle company, Nuro to use the latter's autonomous, electric vehicles for food deliveries in the U.S.
- Uber Eats consumers can order meals and goods delivered by Nuro's zero-occupant autonomous delivery vehicles specifically built to carry food and other goods.
- The partnership will kick off with deliveries in Houston, TX, and Mountain View, CA, this fall.
- Uber and Nuro plan to expand the service to the greater Bay Area.
- The partnership highlights the rapidly growing potential for last-mile autonomous delivery of meals, groceries, and other goods.
- Uber aims to have only electric vehicles on its platform in the U.S., Canada, and Europe by 2030.
- Uber has been running tests for autonomous delivery with Serve Robotics, which provides sidewalk machines for delivery, and self-driving start-up Motional.
- Uber became a free cash flow generator in Q2.
