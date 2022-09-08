ñol

Uber Forges EV Food Delivery Partnership With Nuro

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 8, 2022 12:52 PM | 1 min read
Uber Forges EV Food Delivery Partnership With Nuro
  • Uber Technologies, Inc UBER forged a multi-year partnership with leading autonomous vehicle company, Nuro to use the latter's autonomous, electric vehicles for food deliveries in the U.S.
  • Uber Eats consumers can order meals and goods delivered by Nuro's zero-occupant autonomous delivery vehicles specifically built to carry food and other goods. 
  • The partnership will kick off with deliveries in Houston, TX, and Mountain View, CA, this fall. 
  • Also Read: Surging Gas Prices Make Tesla An Attractive Option For Some Uber, Lyft Drivers - Read How
  • Uber and Nuro plan to expand the service to the greater Bay Area.
  • The partnership highlights the rapidly growing potential for last-mile autonomous delivery of meals, groceries, and other goods.
  • Uber aims to have only electric vehicles on its platform in the U.S., Canada, and Europe by 2030.
  • Uber has been running tests for autonomous delivery with Serve Robotics, which provides sidewalk machines for delivery, and self-driving start-up Motional.
  • Uber became a free cash flow generator in Q2. 
  • Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 0.87% at $30.30 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Posted In: BriefsNewsTech