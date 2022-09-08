by

Uber Technologies, Inc UBER forged a multi-year partnership with leading autonomous vehicle company, Nuro to use the latter's autonomous, electric vehicles for food deliveries in the U.S.

The partnership will kick off with deliveries in Houston, TX, and Mountain View, CA, this fall.

Uber and Nuro plan to expand the service to the greater Bay Area.

The partnership highlights the rapidly growing potential for last-mile autonomous delivery of meals, groceries, and other goods.

Uber aims to have only electric vehicles on its platform in the U.S., Canada, and Europe by 2030.

Uber has been running tests for autonomous delivery with Serve Robotics, which provides sidewalk machines for delivery, and self-driving start-up Motional.

Uber became a free cash flow generator in Q2.

Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 0.87% at $30.30 on the last check Thursday.

