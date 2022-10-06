Why Heartbeam Stock Is Surging Today

Heartbeam Inc BEAT shares are surging Thursday morning after the company announced it expanded its product portfolio pipeline to include smartwatch connectivity, which will serve the growing cardiac device wearable technology market.

Heartbeam aims to bring clinically relevant diagnostic information to patients and clinicians. The company's product pipeline advancement allows for the addition of arrhythmia detection capabilities for atrial fibrillation and other arrhythmia monitoring.

"Adding smartwatch connectivity to our platform is a significant development as it extends our portfolio by enabling 24/7 heart monitoring capability. Coupled with our breakthrough AIMIGo solution, we believe the overall HeartBeam system will bring a new and much higher level of diagnostic capability to cardiac patients," said Branislav Vajdic, founder and CEO of Heartbeam.

Heartbeam said it already started procurement of critical components for its planned AIMIGo device for 2023 to overcome potential supply chain issues.

Heartbeam is a cardiac technology company that has developed a 3D-vector ECG platform for heart attack detection anytime, anywhere.

BEAT Price Action: Heartbeam shares are making new 52-week highs on Thursday.

The stock was up 38.5% at $6.27 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: fancycrave1 from Pixabay.