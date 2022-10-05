Latest Windows 11 Update Has Bug That Can Slow File Downloading By 40%, Microsoft Still Hunting For Solution

Microsoft Corp. MSFT has revealed that the latest Windows 11 update is facing performance regression while copying larger files from a remote computer.

What Happened: Microsoft launched Windows 11 22H2, the first major update to the operating system since 2015, on Sept. 20. The “22” stands for the year 2022, and “H2” means it’s being released in the second half of the year.

However, Windows 11 22H2 faced performance issues, where a bug slowed down file downloading by 40%, reported PCWorld.

Ned Pyle, a principal program manager at Microsoft Server High Availability and Storage Group, too said in a blog post that there is performance regression in Windows 11 2022 Update.

"There is a performance regression in 22H2 when copying larger files from a remote computer down to a Windows 11 computer. A large (multi-GB file) might see as much as 40% less throughput over SMB when copying down (reading). Copying that same file to a non-22H2 machine (writing) won't see this problem," said Pyle, and added, "We're working with another team to understand this and get to a permanent solution."

Why It's Important: The issue with Windows 11 22H2 update is the latest in the long line of bugs enveloping the new-age upgrades by Microsoft.

Last year, in October, following Microsoft Windows 11 operating system upgrade, users experienced multiple problems. The complaints included error messages and problems with computer performance. Even after upgrading to Windows 11, several users reported that the Windows 10 taskbar was still present.

