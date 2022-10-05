Snap To Rally 95%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

- Barclays raised Snap Inc. SNAP price target from $15 to $21. Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Snap shares fell 0.7% to $10.75 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup cut the price target on Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. HLF from $36 to $30. Citigroup analyst Chasen Bender maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Herbalife shares fell 3% to $21.32 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital slashed Two Harbors Investment Corp. TWO price target from $5.5 to $4.5. RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Two Harbors Investment shares fell 1.6% to $3.66 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James lowered APA Corporation APA price target from $75 to $70. Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Strong Buy rating on the stock. APA fell 1% to $38.76 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG cut Sharecare, Inc. SHCR price target from $8 to $5. BTIG analyst David Larsen maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Sharecare shares rose 3.4% to $2.11 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho lowered Duke Energy Corporation DUK price target from $114 to $100. Mizuho analyst Anthony Crowdell maintained the stock with a Neutral. Duke Energy shares rose 1.9% to close at $97.12 on Tuesday.
