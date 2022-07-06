FDA Temporarily Suspends Banning Order On Juul's E-Cigarettes

The FDA temporarily suspended its ban on sales of the popular e-cigarette maker Juul, backed by Altria Group Inc MO, which owns a 35% stake in the company.

“On July 5, 2022, FDA administratively stayed the marketing denial order,” the agency’s tobacco division wrote in a tweet. “The agency has determined that there are scientific issues unique to the JUUL application that warrant additional review.”

The agency said that the administrative stay temporarily suspends the order during the additional review but doesn’t rescind it.

“All electronic nicotine delivery systems, or ENDS products, including those made by JUUL, are required by law to have FDA authorization to be legally marketed,” FDA concluded.

“The stay and the agency’s review does not constitute authorization to market, sell, or ship JUUL products,” FDA added.

The agency also said that the company could market its products in the U.S. for the time being.

Two weeks earlier, the agency banned the sale of Juul e-cigarettes, saying that the company did not prove that keeping its products on the market “would be appropriate for the protection of the public health.”

In a statement, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said that Juul had played a significant role in the rise of vaping among U.S. youth.

Price Action: MO shares are up 2.68% at $42.84 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

