How You Can Earn PlayStation Store Credit With The Just-Launched Stars Loyalty Program

The wait to earn bonuses for playing and buying PlayStation games and products is over in the U.S. and Canada, with the reward program making its debut today.

What Happened: Sony Group Corp.'s SONY PlayStation Stars Loyalty Program launched in the U.S. and Canada. It will let users earn both loyalty points and store credit for digital products.

The loyalty points can be redeemed to buy “PSN Wallet cash, exclusive digital collectibles, and select PlayStation Store products,” according to a PlayStation blog.

The reward program has already gone live in Asia. It is scheduled to release in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on Oct. 13, stated the blog.

Why It's Important: Announced in July, the PlayStation Stars program is completely free-of-cost. Users can earn rewards by completing a wide array of activities once they become a member.

The program has a 'Monthly Check-In' campaign, where gamers just need to play any game to obtain a reward.

PlayStation Stars also features digital collectibles as a new type of reward. The digital collectible rewards' first look was recently unveiled, which include a "scene with Punto the gondolier from Ape Escape 2, PlayStation 3, PocketStation, Toro and Kuro celebrating a birthday, Chord Machine, and Polygon Man," said another PlayStation blog.

