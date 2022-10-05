ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Vicinity Motor Is Trading Higher By Over 65%; Here Are 26 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 5, 2022 6:54 AM | 4 min read
Why Vicinity Motor Is Trading Higher By Over 65%; Here Are 26 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers

  • Vicinity Motor Corp. VEV rose 65.4% to $1.72 in pre-market trading. Vicinity Motor started deliveries of the first Class 3 electric truck to roll off the assembly line in Canada.
  • SHF Holdings, Inc. SHFS shares rose 53.8% to $7.77 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Tuesday.
  • Agrify Corporation AGFY rose 38.8% to $0.6485 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Tuesday.
  • Clene Inc. CLNN rose 17.2% to $2.04 in pre-market trading. Clene shares dropped 13% on Tuesday after Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform.
  • Top Ships Inc. TOPS rose 16.8% to $6.34 in pre-market trading after jumping 67% on Tuesday. TOP Ships recently announced 1H FY22 revenue of $38.8 million, which is up 53% year over year.
  • Lottery.com Inc. LTRY rose 13.9% to $0.3032 in pre-market trading after declining around 12% on Tuesday.
  • Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN rose 13.3% to $0.2177 in pre-market trading after dropping 5% on Tuesday.
  • Dave Inc. DAVE rose 13.2% to $0.49 in pre-market trading after jumping 6% on Tuesday.
  • Bionano Genomics, Inc. BNGO rose 10.7% to $2.26 in pre-market trading after climbing 13% on Tuesday.
  • Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI rose 10% to $0.1259 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Tuesday.
  • Saratoga Investment Corp. SAR rose 9.3% to $23.70 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q2 results.
  • ObsEva SA OBSV rose 9% to $0.1850 in pre-market trading after jumping 10% on Tuesday.
  • Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation AGTC rose 8.9% to $0.2988 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo, on Tuesday, downgraded Applied Genetic from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $12 to $0.5.
  • Luokung Technology Corp. LKCO rose 8.1% to $0.20 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Tuesday.
  • Humanigen, Inc. HGEN rose 6.2% to $0.2146 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Tuesday.


Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .


Losers

  • AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC fell 14% to $5.11 in pre-market trading. AeroClean Technologies shares jumped 85% on Tuesday after the company and Molekule announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine the companies in an all-stock merger.
  • Adeia Inc. ADEA fell 12.1% to $7.40 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Tuesday. Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Adeia with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $17.
  • Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI fell 10.1% to $4.62 in pre-market trading after jumping over 105% on Tuesday. B of A Securities recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $7 price target.
  • Bit Brother Limited BTB shares fell 9.2% to $0.2905 in pre-market trading after jumping 185% on Tuesday.
  • FedNat Holding Company FNHC fell 8.7% to $0.2705 in pre-market trading after dipping 37% on Tuesday.
  • Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA shares fell 8.5% to $0.43 in pre-market trading after jumping 62% on Tuesday. CONNEXA recently announced a $5.0 million private placement.
  • Jowell Global Ltd. JWEL fell 7.3% to $2.40 in pre-market trading. Jowell Global recently posted a 1H loss of $0.30 per share.
  • Nocera, Inc. NCRA shares fell 5.3% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after surging around 19% on Tuesday. Nocera and VIE Meixin Institutional Food Development entered into distribution agreement with Farmers Vending Machine.
  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN fell 5.3% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after jumping over 35% on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse Group AG CS fell 5.1% to $4.27 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Tuesday.
  • SMART Global Holdings Inc. SGH shares fell 3.3% to $16.45 in pre-market trading. SMART Global reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Premarket MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas