Why Vicinity Motor Is Trading Higher By Over 65%; Here Are 26 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Vicinity Motor Corp. VEV rose 65.4% to $1.72 in pre-market trading. Vicinity Motor started deliveries of the first Class 3 electric truck to roll off the assembly line in Canada.
- SHF Holdings, Inc. SHFS shares rose 53.8% to $7.77 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Tuesday.
- Agrify Corporation AGFY rose 38.8% to $0.6485 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Tuesday.
- Clene Inc. CLNN rose 17.2% to $2.04 in pre-market trading. Clene shares dropped 13% on Tuesday after Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform.
- Top Ships Inc. TOPS rose 16.8% to $6.34 in pre-market trading after jumping 67% on Tuesday. TOP Ships recently announced 1H FY22 revenue of $38.8 million, which is up 53% year over year.
- Lottery.com Inc. LTRY rose 13.9% to $0.3032 in pre-market trading after declining around 12% on Tuesday.
- Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN rose 13.3% to $0.2177 in pre-market trading after dropping 5% on Tuesday.
- Dave Inc. DAVE rose 13.2% to $0.49 in pre-market trading after jumping 6% on Tuesday.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. BNGO rose 10.7% to $2.26 in pre-market trading after climbing 13% on Tuesday.
- Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI rose 10% to $0.1259 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Tuesday.
- Saratoga Investment Corp. SAR rose 9.3% to $23.70 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q2 results.
- ObsEva SA OBSV rose 9% to $0.1850 in pre-market trading after jumping 10% on Tuesday.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation AGTC rose 8.9% to $0.2988 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo, on Tuesday, downgraded Applied Genetic from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $12 to $0.5.
- Luokung Technology Corp. LKCO rose 8.1% to $0.20 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Tuesday.
- Humanigen, Inc. HGEN rose 6.2% to $0.2146 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Tuesday.
Losers
- AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC fell 14% to $5.11 in pre-market trading. AeroClean Technologies shares jumped 85% on Tuesday after the company and Molekule announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine the companies in an all-stock merger.
- Adeia Inc. ADEA fell 12.1% to $7.40 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Tuesday. Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Adeia with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $17.
- Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI fell 10.1% to $4.62 in pre-market trading after jumping over 105% on Tuesday. B of A Securities recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $7 price target.
- Bit Brother Limited BTB shares fell 9.2% to $0.2905 in pre-market trading after jumping 185% on Tuesday.
- FedNat Holding Company FNHC fell 8.7% to $0.2705 in pre-market trading after dipping 37% on Tuesday.
- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA shares fell 8.5% to $0.43 in pre-market trading after jumping 62% on Tuesday. CONNEXA recently announced a $5.0 million private placement.
- Jowell Global Ltd. JWEL fell 7.3% to $2.40 in pre-market trading. Jowell Global recently posted a 1H loss of $0.30 per share.
- Nocera, Inc. NCRA shares fell 5.3% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after surging around 19% on Tuesday. Nocera and VIE Meixin Institutional Food Development entered into distribution agreement with Farmers Vending Machine.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN fell 5.3% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after jumping over 35% on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse Group AG CS fell 5.1% to $4.27 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Tuesday.
- SMART Global Holdings Inc. SGH shares fell 3.3% to $16.45 in pre-market trading. SMART Global reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.
