Dow Jumps Over 800 Points, Volatility In Markets Decreases

U.S. stocks closed higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 index recording its biggest single-session gain in two years.

U.S. job openings declined by the most in around 2-1/2 years in August, while the Reserve Bank of Australia announced a smaller-than-expected rate increase of 25 basis points.

Shares of Twitter Inc TWTR surged around 22% on Tuesday after Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk resumed his planned buyout of the social media platform.

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Meta Platforms, Inc. META, all traded higher on Tuesday.

The Nasdaq 100 jumped 3.14% to close at 11,582.54 on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 rose 3.06%. The Dow Jones surged around 825 points to settle at 30,316.32 in the previous session.

All the major sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with energy and consumer discretionary stocks recording the biggest surge on Tuesday.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange's CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) fell 1.7% to 29.58 points.

What is CBOE Volatility Index?

The CBOE Volatility Index, popularly known as VIX, is a measure of the equity market's expectation of volatility based on S&P 500 index call and put options.