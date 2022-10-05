ñol

TSMC Is Morgan Stanley's Top Pick In Tech Space, Calls It "An Enabler Of Future Technology"

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 5, 2022 6:10 AM | 1 min read
  • Morgan Stanley projected a return to growth for the semiconductor industry by the second half of 2023, spurring a sector rally in Asia.
  • Morgan Stanley crowned Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM, Asia’s most valuable listed corporation, a top pick, calling it “an enabler of future technology,” Bloomberg reports.
  • Also Read: Samsung Shares Ambitious Chip Production Targets Citing Demand Tailwinds
  • Micron Technology, Inc MU and Kioxia Holdings Corp have slashed output as inflation, recession fears, and a return to the office have put a damper on purchases.
  • TSMC, as the most advanced logic chipmaker, should benefit as industry demand begins to climb back next year, Morgan Stanley analysts wrote. 
  • Morgan Stanley also upgraded Korean technology and the Chinese chip sector to “attractive.”
  • “We are well advanced in the current cyclical downturn from where global semiconductor shipment units peaked around September last year,” the analysts wrote. “We are not calling for the beginning of a new cycle but acknowledge that an inflection (bottom) is closer.”
  • The report further noted Morgan Stanley also upgraded emerging-market stocks to Overweight from Equal Weight, saying a bottom is likely near.
  • Price Action: TSM shares closed higher by 5.14% at $72.81 on Tuesday.

