Jim Cramer Says When This Big Tech Stock 'Snaps Back, It's Going To Snap Back Big'

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 5, 2022 8:23 AM | 1 min read
Jim Cramer Says When This Big Tech Stock 'Snaps Back, It's Going To Snap Back Big'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Cisco Systems Inc CSCO. "When it snaps back, it’s going to snap back big," he added.

When asked about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. STWD, he said, "I happen to like Starwood in this big dip right now."

"I think the fact that the stock is at $5 is actually ridiculous," Cramer said about SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI. "I want people in SoFi," he added.

When asked about Plug Power Inc PLUG, Cramer said, "If you’re willing to lose money, then I give it my blessing."

Photo: Courtesy of Owen Byrne on flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCJim CramerNewsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas