ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

DOGE Co-founder Says He Sees Fewer Spambots, Thinks Twitter Has Done Something

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 1, 2022 3:22 PM | 2 min read

The co-founder of Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Billy Markus, has gone on Twitter to talk about cryptocurrency bots on the platform. 

He tweeted, saying he sees fewer spambots than before and wondered if Twitter has done anything about the issue.

Marcus said he has noticed that the amount of crypto spambots he sees on Twitter has decreased significantly.

He then referred to 200 Binance CZ bots, which would respond to his tweets immediately. However, he said there are now only 20.

Responding to Markus, one of his followers said this could be natural selection. 

A Twitter user named @WholeMarsBlog said he sees the same amount of bots. 

Here is how Marcus responded to him. 

Last month, Marcus and Elon Musk trolled crypto spambots and tweeted about YouTube crypto scammers that used the name of Uniswap to scoop cash from small investors. 

Also Read: Elon Musk Does It Again! Endorses Dogecoin, Says He'll Keep Buying The Meme Coin

Since Musk offered to buy Twitter, he has been vocal about Twitter bots and has asked the company to address the problem. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Billy MarkusbotsCryptocurrencyTop StoriesMarkets

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month