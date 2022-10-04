ñol

Ford Shares Pop As EV Sales Nearly Triple In September; Total US Sales Decline 8.9%

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 4, 2022 10:15 AM | 1 min read
  • Ford Motor Co F reported an 8.9% decline in U.S. vehicle sales for the month of September, totaling 142,644 units.
  • Retail sales decreased 11.7%, with sales in Trucks falling 21.6% and SUV shedding 4.9%.
  • Total U.S. sales of Electric Vehicles (EV) jumped 197.3%, and retail sales surged 152.1%.
  • F-150 and Maverick hybrids represent best-selling hybrid trucks.
  • Also ReadFord Ramps Up Investment In Kentucky; Adds More Hourly Jobs
  • "Ford continued to see high-demand vehicles turning at record rates in September, while developing electric truck and van leadership and extending our overall truck leadership," said Andrew Frick, VP, Sales, Distribution & Trucks, Ford Blue.
  • Price Action: F shares are trading higher by 6.54% at $12.22 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

