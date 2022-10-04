Analysts Offer Premium Valuation To Vodafone-Three UK Merger, Subject To Regulatory Approval

by

Vodafone Group Plc VOD and CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd's CKHUF potential U.K. merger would create a wireless giant worth about €16.5 billion (£14.3 billion), analysts said.

The deal would involve combining Vodafone UK and Three UK, with Vodafone holding 51% and CK Hutchison owning 49% of the new unit likely to bring in more mobile revenue than its main rivals.

Vodafone U.K. carries an enterprise value of €9.8 billion, and Three U.K. is worth €4.4 billion, while bringing them together would yield some £2 billion ($2.3 billion) in synergies, Bloomberg reports citing New Street Research analysts.

Analysts at Oddo BHF SCA put the joint enterprise value at £14.5 billion, the report added.

put the joint enterprise value at £14.5 billion, the report added. But Oddo set the deal's chances of success at just 55%, given strict regulatory scrutiny. The units could divest tower stakes or spectrum as potential remedies.

New Street said a deal could take more than a year to complete, but it had a "far better" chance of being approved.

New Street said the main benefit would be combining the two networks of radio antennas. However, this could take a while because long-term contracts with tower companies and other operators bound the companies.

The U.K. Government rightly sees 5G as transformational for the economy and society and critical to the country becoming more competitive in an increasingly digital world.

Price Action: VOD shares traded higher by 2.02% at $12.10 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

