US Factory Orders Might Increase By This Much In August, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 200 points amid a rise in Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc. AAPL shares.
Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.
- Data on factory orders for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Factory orders are expected to increase 0.2% in August compared to a 1.0% drop in July.
- The Labor Department's JOLTS report for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Job openings are likely to decline to 11.150 million in August from 11.239 million in the previous month.
- The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan will speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is set to speak at 9:15 a.m. ET.
- Fed Governor Philip N. Jefferson will speak at 11:45 a.m. ET.
- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
