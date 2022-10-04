ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

US Factory Orders Might Increase By This Much In August, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 4, 2022 4:36 AM | 1 min read
US Factory Orders Might Increase By This Much In August, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 200 points amid a rise in Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc. AAPL shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

  • Data on factory orders for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Factory orders are expected to increase 0.2% in August compared to a 1.0% drop in July.
  • The Labor Department's JOLTS report for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Job openings are likely to decline to 11.150 million in August from 11.239 million in the previous month.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan will speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is set to speak at 9:15 a.m. ET.
  • Fed Governor Philip N. Jefferson will speak at 11:45 a.m. ET.
  • San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Market Volatility Decreases As US Stocks Open Q4 On Positive Note

Check out our premarket coverage here

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Economic DataNewsEconomicsPre-Market OutlookMarkets