ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Market Volatility Decreases As US Stocks Open Q4 On Positive Note

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 4, 2022 4:01 AM | 1 min read
Market Volatility Decreases As US Stocks Open Q4 On Positive Note

U.S. stocks closed higher on the first trading session of the fourth quarter, after recording a sharp sell-off in September.

Economic data released Monday showed a slowdown in manufacturing activity. U.S. manufacturing activity increased at its slowest pace in around 2-1/2 years during September, which is expected to impact the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hiking strategy.

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Meta Platforms, Inc. META, all traded higher on Monday.

The Nasdaq 100 jumped 2.36% to close at 11,229.73 on Monday, while the S&P 500 rose 2.59%. The Dow Jones surged around 765 points to settle at 29,490.89 in the previous session.

All the major sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with energy stocks recording the biggest surge on Monday.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange's CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) fell 6.7% to 29.50 points.

What is CBOE Volatility Index?

The CBOE Volatility Index, popularly known as VIX, is a measure of the equity market's expectation of volatility based on S&P 500 index call and put options.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CBOE Volatility IndexNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas