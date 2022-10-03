Trinity Industries Bags $1.8B Multi-Year Railcar Order From GATX

by

Trinity Industries Inc TRN subsidiary, Trinity Rail Group LLC, has entered into a new long-term railcar supply agreement with GATX Corp GATX to deliver a mix of 15,000 newly built tank and freight railcars over six years.

Under the agreement, Trinity will deliver 6,000 tank cars at a rate of 1,200 cars each year from 2024 through 2028.

The remaining 9,000 cars, which can be a mix of freight and tank cars, will be ordered at a rate of 1,500 cars per order year from 2023 to 2028.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trinity provides rail transportation products and services in North America.

Price Action: TRN shares are trading higher by 7.40% at $22.93 on the last check Monday.

