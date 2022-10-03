S&P 500 Surges 2%; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 600 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 2.17% to 29,349.33 while the NASDAQ rose 1.72% to 10,757.76. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.03% to 3,658.58.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 4.4% on Monday. Leading the sector was strength from Ultrapar Participações S.A. UGP and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR.



In trading on Monday, consumer discretionary shares rose by just 0.1%.



Top Headline



The ISM manufacturing PMI unexpectedly dropped to 50.9 in September, compared with 52.8 in the previous month. However, analysts were expecting a reading of 52.2.

Equities Trading UP

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 5.5% to $83.84, while gold traded up 1.3% at $1,693.70.



Silver traded up 7.2% to $20.41 on Monday while copper rose 0.2% to $3.4205.



Euro zone



European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.77%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.36% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 1.21%. The German DAX gained 0.81%, French CAC 40 gained 0.46% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 1.38%.

The S&P Global Eurozone manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 48.4 in September compared to a preliminary reading of 48.5. The S&P Global/CIPS manufacturing PMI for UK was revised lower to 48.4 in September from a preliminary level of 48.5, while German manufacturing PMI fell to 47.8 in September from a preliminary reading of 48.3.

The S&P Global French manufacturing PMI fell to 47.7 in September versus 50.6 in the previous month, while Italian manufacturing PMI rose to 48.3 in September from the 48 a month ago. The S&P Global manufacturing PMI for Spain dropped to 49 in September from 49.9 in the prior month.



Economics

The final reading of S&P Global manufacturing PMI was revised higher to 52 for September from preliminary reading of 51.8 and up from 51.5 in August.

Construction spending in the US dropped by 0.7% from the prior month to an annual rate of $1.78 billion in August.

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George will speak at 2:15 p.m. ET.

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 98,254,650 cases with around 1,084,890 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,597,490 cases and 528,700 deaths, while France reported over 35,475,260 COVID-19 cases with 155,110 deaths. In total, there were at least 623,554,200 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,550,950 deaths.