Calix Promotes COO Michael Weening As CEO; Carl Russo Will Continue As Chair

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 3, 2022 10:22 AM | 1 min read
Calix Promotes COO Michael Weening As CEO; Carl Russo Will Continue As Chair
  • Calix, Inc CALX promoted Michael Weening to CEO and President. Weening succeeds Carl Russo, who will continue as the Chair.
  • Weening has been a member of the Calix leadership team for over six years. In January of 2021, Calix promoted Weening to COO and President. 
  • Before Calix, Weening built and led award-winning teams across a range of technology companies, including Microsoft Corp MSFT and, Salesforce, Inc CRM.
  • Calix will post its third-quarter 2022 results on October 24.
  • Calix reported second-quarter revenue of $202.00 million, up 19.8%, which beat the consensus of $196.02 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.22 beat the consensus of $0.19.  
  • Price Action: CALX shares traded higher by 0.98% at $61.74 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsManagementTech