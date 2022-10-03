Calix Promotes COO Michael Weening As CEO; Carl Russo Will Continue As Chair

- Calix, Inc CALX promoted Michael Weening to CEO and President. Weening succeeds Carl Russo, who will continue as the Chair.
- Weening has been a member of the Calix leadership team for over six years. In January of 2021, Calix promoted Weening to COO and President.
- Before Calix, Weening built and led award-winning teams across a range of technology companies, including Microsoft Corp MSFT and, Salesforce, Inc CRM.
- Calix will post its third-quarter 2022 results on October 24.
- Calix reported second-quarter revenue of $202.00 million, up 19.8%, which beat the consensus of $196.02 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.22 beat the consensus of $0.19.
- Price Action: CALX shares traded higher by 0.98% at $61.74 on the last check Monday.
