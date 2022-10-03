ñol

This Analyst Slashes Price Target On Colgate-Palmolive? Plus Barclays Sees $78 For General Electric

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 3, 2022 9:36 AM | 1 min read

 


  • Wells Fargo cut the price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company CL from $80 to $75. Colgate-Palmolive shares rose 0.8% to trade at $70.84 on Monday.

  • Barclays reduced the price target for Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY from $65 to $55. Berry Global shares rose 1.2% to $47.08 on Monday.

  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Asana, Inc. ASAN from $35 to $28. Asana shares fell 0.1% to $22.22 on Monday.

  • Barclays lowered the price target on General Electric Company GE from $81 to $78. GE shares rose 0.8% to $62.39 on Monday.

  • Keybanc cut the price target for American Tower Corporation AMT from $300 to $264. American Tower shares fell 0.4% to $213.79 on Monday.


