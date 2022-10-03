RealReal Inks Resale Partnership With Jimmy Choo

by

Online marketplace for resale luxury goods, RealReal Inc REAL , has inked a partnership with global luxury accessories brand Jimmy Choo.

Under the partnership, RealReal will offer resale to Jimmy Choo clients from October 6.

Jimmy Choo is part of Capri Holdings Limited CPRI .

. The partnership enables Jimmy Choo clients to easily consign their pre-loved luxury items through RealReal.

When clients submit their consignment, RealReal will take possession of the item and authenticate it by photographing, pricing, and listing the piece.

Once an item is authenticated, first-time consignors will also receive an exclusive invitation to book an in-store or virtual one-to-one styling session with a member of the Jimmy Choo styling team.

Price Action: REAL shares are trading lower by 5.00% at $1.42 on the last check Monday.

