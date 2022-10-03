RealReal Inks Resale Partnership With Jimmy Choo

- Online marketplace for resale luxury goods, RealReal Inc REAL, has inked a partnership with global luxury accessories brand Jimmy Choo.
- Under the partnership, RealReal will offer resale to Jimmy Choo clients from October 6.
- Jimmy Choo is part of Capri Holdings Limited CPRI.
- The partnership enables Jimmy Choo clients to easily consign their pre-loved luxury items through RealReal.
- When clients submit their consignment, RealReal will take possession of the item and authenticate it by photographing, pricing, and listing the piece.
- Once an item is authenticated, first-time consignors will also receive an exclusive invitation to book an in-store or virtual one-to-one styling session with a member of the Jimmy Choo styling team.
- Price Action: REAL shares are trading lower by 5.00% at $1.42 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksContractsGeneral