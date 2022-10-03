Vertiv Picks Giordano Albertazzi To Succeed Rob Johnson As CEO

- Vertiv Holdings Co VRT Chief Executive Officer Rob Johnson will retire from his position due to health reasons, effective December 31, 2022.
- Giordano Albertazzi, currently President, Americas, will succeed Johnson as CEO and as a Director on the Board of Directors on January 1, 2023.
- Albertazzi has been appointed into the additional role of Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.
- Outlook: The company expects Q3 performance at the lower end of the previous guidance range, primarily due to foreign exchange headwinds.
- Vertiv said its Q3 preliminary order growth was 12%, adjusted for foreign exchange.
- The company revised its Q4 adjusted operating profit guidance to $220 million - $240 million, down $22.5 million at the mid-point of the prior range.
- Price Action: VRT shares traded higher by 2.98% at $10.01 on the last check Monday.
