Vertiv Picks Giordano Albertazzi To Succeed Rob Johnson As CEO

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT Chief Executive Officer Rob Johnson will retire from his position due to health reasons, effective December 31, 2022.

Albertazzi has been appointed into the additional role of Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Outlook : The company expects Q3 performance at the lower end of the previous guidance range, primarily due to foreign exchange headwinds.

The company revised its Q4 adjusted operating profit guidance to $220 million - $240 million, down $22.5 million at the mid-point of the prior range.

Price Action: VRT shares traded higher by 2.98% at $10.01 on the last check Monday.

