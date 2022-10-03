Disney Reaches Temporary Truce With DISH Network Post Weekend Blackout

by

TV channels owned by Walt Disney Co DIS are back on DISH Network Corp DISH satellite broadcasting, and streaming platforms after the two companies tentatively agreed on a new contract.

are back on satellite broadcasting, and streaming platforms after the two companies tentatively agreed on a new contract. The accord ended a weekend blackout that saw millions of Dish customers lose access to several popular Disney networks, including ESPN and ABC.

Other channels that suffered blackout included FX, Disney Channel, Freeform, National Geographic, and ABC locals in eight markets.

Disney charged high fees for several of its networks, including ESPN, which cost distributors nearly $9 a month, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing the research firm Kagan.

The report added Disney reached a "handshake agreement" with DISH Network that reflected fair market value for its content. The terms of the agreement remained undisclosed.

Both companies will work to finalize the deal in the coming days.

Disney wants to retain the ESPN sports television network despite a deluge of offers from companies wanting to buy ESPN ever since rumors regarding a potential sale of the cable network began floating around.

Price Action: DIS shares closed lower by 3.20% at $94.33 on Friday.

