Elon Musk Says He Doesn't Care About Boosting Tesla Stock With Optimus Bot: 'Economic Implications Obvious'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk says he doesn’t care about “boosting” the automaker’s stock as the company showed off its humanoid robot.

What Happened: Musk’s comments came in response to a comment from portfolio manager and investor Ross Gerber who wanted to discuss the “long term global economic implications of Optimus.”

I don’t care about boosting the stock, but the economic implications are obvious — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2, 2022

Musk said, “I don’t care about boosting the stock, but the economic implications are obvious.”

Why It Matters: On Friday, Tesla shared a prototype of the humanoid robot Optimus. The production of the bot will take into consideration volumes and it could cost less than $20,000.

A Tesla team member at the AI Day event, where the bot was shown off, said that it will be able to do everything a human brain does.

Musk called Optimus an "extremely capable robot, which will have the ability to solve problems on its own." A “Catgirl” version of Optimus will also be made, according to Musk.

Price Action: On Friday, Tesla shares closed 1.1% lower at $265.25, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

