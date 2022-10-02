ñol

Elon Musk Says He Doesn't Care About Boosting Tesla Stock With Optimus Bot: 'Economic Implications Obvious'

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
October 2, 2022 11:22 PM | 1 min read

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk says he doesn’t care about “boosting” the automaker’s stock as the company showed off its humanoid robot.

What Happened: Musk’s comments came in response to a comment from portfolio manager and investor Ross Gerber who wanted to discuss the “long term global economic implications of Optimus.”

Musk said, “I don’t care about boosting the stock, but the economic implications are obvious.”

Why It Matters: On Friday, Tesla shared a prototype of the humanoid robot Optimus. The production of the bot will take into consideration volumes and it could cost less than $20,000.

A Tesla team member at the AI Day event, where the bot was shown off, said that it will be able to do everything a human brain does.

Musk called Optimus an "extremely capable robot, which will have the ability to solve problems on its own." A “Catgirl” version of Optimus will also be made, according to Musk.

Price Action: On Friday, Tesla shares closed 1.1% lower at $265.25, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy: Tesla

