Elon Musk's Advice To His Younger Self: There's 'Some Merit' To Not Being 'Too Intense'

At Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA AI Day 2022 held late Friday, Elon Musk was adeptly handling all questions thrown at him, but one did leave him a little perplexed and searching for an answer.

One of the attendees ask what are some of the things Musk would wish to do if he goes back to his 20s and what advice he would give to his younger self.

He stopped, pensive in thoughts for a while, and rolling his eyes upward, he said “I am trying to figure out something useful.”

Joining Tesla would be one thing, he said.

Musk also said he would try to expose himself to as many smart people as possible, and read a lot of books. As an afterthought, he said, that he does, though.

“I think there is some merit to just also just not being necessarily too intense, like enjoying the moment a bit more,” the billionaire said.

“I would say to 20 something me to stop and smell the roses occasionally probably would be a good idea,” he added.

Recalling an incident when SpaceX was developing the Falcon 1 rocket on a beautiful island, he said that during the entire time he didn't have a drink on the beach.

“I should have had a drink on the beach. That would have been fine,” he added.

Photo: Created with an image from Steve Jurvetson on flickr