Elon Musk Singles Out One Thing As The 'Primary Villain Of Real Life'

Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk expressed concern about green energy and sustainable development — a cause he has long championed — in a more subtle manner than usual in a tweet on Friday.

A Twitter handle named @CChomp13 asked the broader Twitter audience as to who they thought was the primary villain of real life. The question was structured as a multiple-choice once and the options he provided were 3 well-known video game villains — Bowser in Nintendo Co., Ltd’s NTDOY Mario franchise, Sephiroth in Square Enix’ Final Fantasy VII and Dr. Eggman in Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog.

Musk, an avid video gamer himself, chimed in with a reply to the question. “Entropy,” he said.

Entropy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 19, 2022

Entropy is the measure of a system’s thermal energy per unit temperature that is unavailable for doing useful work. It is a scientific concept that is often used in several disciplines like thermodynamics and cosmology.

While energy is the ability to do work, entropy is a measure of how much energy is not available. When a closed system is devoid of energy, it would suggest maximum entropy.

