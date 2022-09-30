Aterian Raises $20M Via Equity Offering

- Aterian Inc ATER has priced a direct offering of 10.5 million shares and accompanying warrants at $1.90.
- The accompanying warrants are exercisable six months from closing for a period of 5 years at an exercise price of $2.00 per share.
- The offering is being led by existing shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund Ltd.
- In addition, the company’s CEO Yaniv Sarig, CFO Arturo Rodriguez, Chief Legal Officer Joe Risico, and CTO Roi Zahut are purchasing an aggregate of 0.1 million shares and accompanying warrants at a combined offering price of $2.10.
- The company expects the offering gross proceeds to be approximately $20.2 million, which it intends to use for working capital purposes, the conduct of its business, and other general corporate purposes.
- Price Action: ATER shares are trading lower by 31.22% at $1.35 on the last check Friday.
