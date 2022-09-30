ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Aterian Raises $20M Via Equity Offering

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 30, 2022 12:53 PM | 1 min read
Aterian Raises $20M Via Equity Offering
  • Aterian Inc ATER has priced a direct offering of 10.5 million shares and accompanying warrants at $1.90.
  • The accompanying warrants are exercisable six months from closing for a period of 5 years at an exercise price of $2.00 per share.
  • The offering is being led by existing shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund Ltd.
  • In addition, the company’s CEO Yaniv Sarig, CFO Arturo Rodriguez, Chief Legal Officer Joe Risico, and CTO Roi Zahut are purchasing an aggregate of 0.1 million shares and accompanying warrants at a combined offering price of $2.10.
  • The company expects the offering gross proceeds to be approximately $20.2 million, which it intends to use for working capital purposes, the conduct of its business, and other general corporate purposes.
  • Price Action: ATER shares are trading lower by 31.22% at $1.35 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksOfferingsMoversTrading Ideas