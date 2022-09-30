ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Moderate Recovery, Consumer Softness, Macro Headwinds Weigh On Alibaba, Analyst Says

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 30, 2022 12:35 PM | 1 min read
Moderate Recovery, Consumer Softness, Macro Headwinds Weigh On Alibaba, Analyst Says
  • Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang reiterated a Buy on Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA and a $206 price target.
  • China retail and e-commerce was on a gradual recovery in the September quarter off a highly disruptive June quarter. However, the recovery pace was moderate.
  • Consumer sentiment remains soft attributable to the lack of confidence aggravated by COVID uncertainties and the reduction of use cases for consumer discretionary categories. 
  • With BABA's significant exposure to discretionary categories, he anticipates BABA GMV trailing the industry growth in the quarter and has consequently lowered his 2Q23 revenue growth to 3.8% Y/Y vs. 6% Y/Y prior. 
  • On the positive side, his checks suggested BABA continues to execute its quality growth strategy with sustained effort on cost and investment optimization. 
  • As such, he expects potential upside to his prior bottom-line estimates and has raised his 2Q23 EBITDA estimate to RMB36 billion (+1 billion). 
  • Amidst macro uncertainties as a backdrop, he acknowledges growth uncertainties in the close quarters. 
  • He saw gains in downside protection despite short-term growth fluctuation with adequate cost savings. 
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 2.42% at $80.97 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsTech