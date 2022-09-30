Day After Biden's Gaffe, VP Harris Hails 'Important Relationship' With Kim Jong Un's North Korea

Vice president Kamala Harris in a verbal gaffe, touted the strong alliance between the U.S. and “the Republic of North Korea,” while addressing the audience in Korean Demilitarized Zone.

What Happened: Harris intended to refer to long-standing U.S. ally South Korea in her speech but mistakenly mentioned Kim Jong Un's isolated nation.

"So, the United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea. And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring," Harris said at the start of her speech in South Korea on Thursday.

However, Harris was quick to rectify her error and said, "I cannot state enough that the commitment of the United States to the defense of the Republic of Korea is iron-clad. In the North, we see a brutal dictatorship, rampant human rights violations, and an unlawful weapons program that threatens peace and stability.”

"Our shared goal — the United States and the Republic of Korea — is a complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," she added.

Meanwhile, as soon as Harris wrapped up her Seoul tour, Kim’s isolated nation fired two ballistic missiles from north of its capital in the direction of her flight.

On Wednesday, in another gaffe, President Joe Biden asked for former Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), who was killed in a car accident in August. During an event at the White House, Biden asked for Walorski, saying, “Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie?”

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.