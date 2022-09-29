Volkswagen Faces Law Suit In Israel Over Emissions Cheating: Report

- Volkswagen AG VWAGY is facing a class action suit in Israel over diesel emissions cheating.
- An Israeli district court ruled in favor of petitioners seeking compensation from the automaker, Reuters reported.
- Also Read: Porsche With No Brakes - Shares Race Higher In Landmark Frankfurt IPO
- The class action suit will represent the public as well as the car owners who were exposed to higher pollution levels.
- In 2015, Volkswagen was found to have hidden excessive levels of toxic diesel emissions from its cars, a scandal that shook the automotive industry.
- Also See: Volkswagen Ramps Up Battery Materials Production Via New JV
- The company had already spent billions on vehicle refits, fines, and legal costs.
- Price Action: VWAGY shares are trading lower by 11.72% at $16.88 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.