Volkswagen Faces Law Suit In Israel Over Emissions Cheating: Report

by

Volkswagen AG VWAGY is facing a class action suit in Israel over diesel emissions cheating.

is facing a class action suit in Israel over diesel emissions cheating. An Israeli district court ruled in favor of petitioners seeking compensation from the automaker, Reuters reported.

Also Read : Porsche With No Brakes - Shares Race Higher In Landmark Frankfurt IPO

: Porsche With No Brakes - Shares Race Higher In Landmark Frankfurt IPO The class action suit will represent the public as well as the car owners who were exposed to higher pollution levels.

In 2015, Volkswagen was found to have hidden excessive levels of toxic diesel emissions from its cars, a scandal that shook the automotive industry.

Also See : Volkswagen Ramps Up Battery Materials Production Via New JV

: Volkswagen Ramps Up Battery Materials Production Via New JV The company had already spent billions on vehicle refits, fines, and legal costs.

Price Action: VWAGY shares are trading lower by 11.72% at $16.88 on the last check Thursday.

VWAGY shares are trading lower by 11.72% at $16.88 on the last check Thursday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMediaGeneral