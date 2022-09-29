ñol

Volkswagen Faces Law Suit In Israel Over Emissions Cheating: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 29, 2022 2:27 PM | 1 min read
  • Volkswagen AG VWAGY is facing a class action suit in Israel over diesel emissions cheating.
  • An Israeli district court ruled in favor of petitioners seeking compensation from the automaker, Reuters reported.
  • Also ReadPorsche With No Brakes - Shares Race Higher In Landmark Frankfurt IPO
  • The class action suit will represent the public as well as the car owners who were exposed to higher pollution levels.
  • In 2015, Volkswagen was found to have hidden excessive levels of toxic diesel emissions from its cars, a scandal that shook the automotive industry.
  • Also SeeVolkswagen Ramps Up Battery Materials Production Via New JV
  • The company had already spent billions on vehicle refits, fines, and legal costs.
  • Price Action: VWAGY shares are trading lower by 11.72% at $16.88 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

