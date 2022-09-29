Molson Coors, Coca-Cola Plan New Line Of Spirit-Based, Ready-To-Drink Cocktails

- Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP has expanded its exclusive agreement with The Coca-Cola Company KO to develop and commercialize Topo Chico Spirited.
- Topo Chico is a line of spirit-based, ready-to-drink cocktails inspired by tequila and vodka-based beverages.
- The deal follows the recent launch of Simply Spiked Lemonade by both parties.
- Topo Chico Spirited will be launched in more than 20 markets across the U.S. in 2023.
- It will be made with 100% real spirits, including premium tequila from Jalisco, Mexico.
- "We believe Topo Chico Spirited will shake up the canned cocktail space with unparalleled flavors and a legacy rooted in the iconic 125-year-old master-brand," said David Coors, Molson Coors' VP of next generation beverages.
- Price Action: TAP shares are trading lower by 0.10% at $48.27 on the last check Thursday.
