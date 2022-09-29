Molson Coors, Coca-Cola Plan New Line Of Spirit-Based, Ready-To-Drink Cocktails

by

Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP has expanded its exclusive agreement with The Coca-Cola Company KO to develop and commercialize Topo Chico Spirited.

has expanded its exclusive agreement with to develop and commercialize Topo Chico Spirited. Topo Chico is a line of spirit-based, ready-to-drink cocktails inspired by tequila and vodka-based beverages.

The deal follows the recent launch of Simply Spiked Lemonade by both parties.

Topo Chico Spirited will be launched in more than 20 markets across the U.S. in 2023.

It will be made with 100% real spirits, including premium tequila from Jalisco, Mexico.

"We believe Topo Chico Spirited will shake up the canned cocktail space with unparalleled flavors and a legacy rooted in the iconic 125-year-old master-brand," said David Coors, Molson Coors' VP of next generation beverages.

Price Action: TAP shares are trading lower by 0.10% at $48.27 on the last check Thursday.

