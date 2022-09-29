5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

Middlefield Banc MBCN - P/E: 8.95 Bankwell Finl Gr BWFG - P/E: 6.72 Atlanticus Holdings ATLC - P/E: 3.58 America First Multifamily ATAX - P/E: 6.76 Plumas PLBC - P/E: 7.07

Middlefield Banc has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.78, which has increased by 20.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.65. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.55%, which has decreased by 0.04% from 2.59% last quarter.

Bankwell Finl Gr has reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.55, which has increased by 49.04% compared to Q1, which was 1.04. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.51%, which has increased by 0.09% from 2.42% last quarter.

Atlanticus Holdings saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.96 in Q1 to $1.46 now. America First Multifamily has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.72, which has decreased by 27.27% compared to Q1, which was 0.99. Plumas saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.97 in Q1 to $0.96 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.09%, which has increased by 0.33% from 1.76% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.