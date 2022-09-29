Short-lived Rally

MARKET UPDATE
Global fixed income and equity markets rallied yesterday on UK intervention
-
Strong, broad rally
-
Short-lived?
-
BOE's move doesn't address fundamental challenges
-
Euro stocks pared gains
-
Bonds creeping higher
Cracks in housing
-
Avg 30Y mortgage 6.52%
-
How much home will $2500 get you?
Source: @M_McDonough
-
No wonder mortgage apps are down and purchase index down 29% from same time last year
-
Pending home sales down
-
80% of pending sales become existing sales in 2 months
-
Slowdown in existing sales ahead
-
Source: RSM
Big jobs numbers
-
Initial jobless claims 193k vs 215k expected
-
Labor market remains strong, no signs of real weakness
Crude $82
-
OPEC+ meets next week (Oct 5)
-
$90 a barrel appears to be price target
-
Production cuts ahead?
Source: LPL Reserach
Nord Stream update
-
4th leak discovered
-
Gas still bubbling to surface
-
Location of exact leaks still unknown
-
Sabotage still suspected
Apple AAPL
-
BofA dowgrade to netural from buy
-
One of only 4 stocks that didn't participate in yesterday's rally (others: QCOM -2.43%↓ ALGN -1.47%↓ EXC -2.57%↓):
Retail capitulation?
-
Retail sold net $2.9 billion past week
-
Second largest outflows since March 2020
-
Bulk of outflows from single stocks
Source: JPMorgan Retail Radar
Earnings
-
Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY
-
Rite-Aid RAD
-
CarMax KMX
-
Worthington Industries WOR
He has 1.8MM subscribers on YouTube and…
👉 his own place
👉 a good job
👉 doesn’t talk to ex
👉 a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality companies and not unprofitable tech stocks!
Watch my conversation with Meet Kevin on yesterday’s Bullpen!
CRYPTO UPDATE
Bitcoin has been outperforming over the past week
Source: Daily Shot
Potential regulations catalysts
-
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman Rostin Behnam thinks regulation will boost crypto:
“a massive opportunity for institutional inflows that will only occur if there’s a regulatory structure.”
-
Behnam supports legislation that would make CFTC overseer of crypto industry
-
If traded in CFTC-regulated market, said Bitcoin could “double in price”
