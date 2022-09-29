Short-lived Rally

MARKET UPDATE

Global fixed income and equity markets rallied yesterday on UK intervention

Strong, broad rally

Short-lived?

BOE's move doesn't address fundamental challenges

Euro stocks pared gains

Bonds creeping higher

Cracks in housing

Avg 30Y mortgage 6.52%

How much home will $2500 get you?

No wonder mortgage apps are down and purchase index down 29% from same time last year

Pending home sales down 80% of pending sales become existing sales in 2 months Slowdown in existing sales ahead



Big jobs numbers

Initial jobless claims 193k vs 215k expected

Labor market remains strong, no signs of real weakness

Crude $82

OPEC+ meets next week (Oct 5)

$90 a barrel appears to be price target

Production cuts ahead?

Nord Stream update

4th leak discovered

Gas still bubbling to surface

Location of exact leaks still unknown

Sabotage still suspected

Apple AAPL

BofA dowgrade to netural from buy

One of only 4 stocks that didn't participate in yesterday's rally (others: QCOM -2.43%↓ ALGN -1.47%↓ EXC -2.57%↓):

Retail capitulation?

Retail sold net $2.9 billion past week

Second largest outflows since March 2020

Bulk of outflows from single stocks

Earnings

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY

Rite-Aid RAD

CarMax KMX

Worthington Industries WOR

CRYPTO UPDATE

Bitcoin has been outperforming over the past week

Potential regulations catalysts

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman Rostin Behnam thinks regulation will boost crypto:

“a massive opportunity for institutional inflows that will only occur if there’s a regulatory structure.”

Behnam supports legislation that would make CFTC overseer of crypto industry

If traded in CFTC-regulated market, said Bitcoin could “double in price”

