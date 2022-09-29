ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Short-lived Rally

by GRIT Capital, Benzinga Contributor
September 29, 2022 10:30 AM | 3 min read

MARKET UPDATE

Global fixed income and equity markets rallied yesterday on UK intervention

  • Strong, broad rally

  • Short-lived?

  • BOE's move doesn't address fundamental challenges

  • Euro stocks pared gains

  • Bonds creeping higher

Cracks in housing

  • Avg 30Y mortgage 6.52%

  • How much home will $2500 get you?

Source: @M_McDonough

  • No wonder mortgage apps are down and purchase index down 29% from same time last year

  • Pending home sales down

    • 80% of pending sales become existing sales in 2 months

    • Slowdown in existing sales ahead

Source: RSM

Big jobs numbers

  • Initial jobless claims 193k vs 215k expected

  • Labor market remains strong, no signs of real weakness

Crude   $82

  • OPEC+ meets next week (Oct 5)

  • $90 a barrel appears to be price target

  • Production cuts ahead?

Source: LPL Reserach

Nord Stream update

  • 4th leak discovered

  • Gas still bubbling to surface

  • Location of exact leaks still unknown

  • Sabotage still suspected

Apple AAPL

Retail capitulation?

  • Retail sold net $2.9 billion past week

  • Second largest outflows since March 2020

  • Bulk of outflows from single stocks

Source: JPMorgan Retail Radar

Earnings

  • Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY

  • Rite-Aid RAD

  • CarMax KMX

  • Worthington Industries WOR

He has 1.8MM subscribers on YouTube and…

👉 his own place

👉 a good job

👉 doesn’t talk to ex

👉 a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality companies and not unprofitable tech stocks!

Watch my conversation with Meet Kevin on yesterday’s Bullpen!

CRYPTO UPDATE

Bitcoin has been outperforming over the past week

Source: Daily Shot

Potential regulations catalysts

  • Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman Rostin Behnam thinks regulation will boost crypto:

“a massive opportunity for institutional inflows that will only occur if there’s a regulatory structure.”

  • Behnam supports legislation that would make CFTC overseer of crypto industry

  • If traded in CFTC-regulated market, said Bitcoin could “double in price”

MEME OF THE DAY

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: contributorsmarket updateMeet KevinNewsCommoditiesSmall CapMarketsTechReal Estate