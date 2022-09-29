ñol

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 29, 2022 8:54 AM | 1 min read
TPG, Thoma Bravo Express Takeover Interest For This Cloud Application Provider
  • Workiva Inc WK, a cloud application provider for reporting and compliance, attracted takeover interest from private equity firms.
  • Thoma Bravo and TPG are among firms that have held financing discussions with direct lenders to support a potential transaction, Bloomberg reports.
  • Workiva, led by CEO Martin Vanderploeg, had a market valuation of about $3.5 billion before reports of the takeover interest.
  • In August, Workiva reported second-quarter revenue growth of 24.6% to $131.5 million, beating the consensus of $126.1 million. Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.17) beat the consensus loss of $(0.26).
  • Subscription and support revenue contributed $113.4 million, up 24.3%. Professional services revenue was $18.2 million, an increase of 26.5%.
  • Recently, Zendesk, Inc ZEN shareholders approved a $10.2 billion planned acquisition of the software maker by a group of private equity firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira.
  • In August, Vista Equity Partners agreed to acquire Avalara, Inc AVLR in an all-cash transaction valued at $8.4 billion
  • Price Action: WK shares closed higher by 17.64% at $76.15 on Wednesday.

