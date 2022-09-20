ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Zendesk Privatization Deal Wins Shareholder Approval

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 20, 2022 7:59 AM | 1 min read
Zendesk Privatization Deal Wins Shareholder Approval
  • Zendesk, Inc ZEN shareholders approved a $10.2 billion planned acquisition of the software maker by a group of private equity firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira.
  • Zendesk agreed to be taken private in a deal that would see investors receive $77.50 per share in cash after persistent pressure from activist investor Jana Partners.
  • Proxy firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) also backed the deal.
  • Light Street Capital Management shared plans to vote against the deal and proposed that it remain a standalone public company and find a new top boss. 
  • It offered an alternative strategy that included a $4 billion investment to keep the software company independent.
  • Price Action: ZEN shares closed lower by 0.05% at $76.56 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTech