Vista Equity To Scoop Avalara At 27% Premium

- Vista Equity Partners agreed to acquire Avalara, Inc AVLR, a leading provider of tax compliance automation.
- Vista looks to snap up Avalara for $93.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $8.4 billion.
- The purchase price represents a premium of 27% over Avalara's closing share price as of July 6, the last trading day before media reports regarding a potential transaction.
- Also Read: Here's Why Needham Continues To See 105% Upside To Avalara Post Its Analyst Day
- In partnering with Vista, Avalara will look to build on its successful platform by refining its go-to-market strategy, expanding its international workforce, streamlining its systems architecture, and continuing to pursue value-accretive M&A opportunities.
- The transaction will likely close in the second half of 2022.
- Upon completion of the transaction, Avalara's shares will no longer trade on the NYSE and will become a private company. It will continue to operate under the Avalara name and brand.
- Avalara's Q2 revenue of $169.1 million beat the consensus of $153.1 million. The revenue grew by a record 45% year-on-year, driven by subscription and returns revenue strength.
- The EPS of $0.02 beat the consensus loss of $(0.09).
- Price Action: AVLR shares traded lower by 3.77% at $91.95 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.