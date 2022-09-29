This Stock Is 'Way Too Expensive,' Cramer Says: 'I'm Sorry, I Can't Endorse It'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Rada Electronic Industries Ltd RADA is "way too expensive." He added, "I’m sorry, I can’t endorse it."

When asked about Stem Inc STEM, Cramer said, "A company that does not make a lot of money with a high stock in an era when the Fed wants to crunch inflation is not a stock you can own."

The "Mad Money" host said he is not going to recommend Annaly Capital Management Inc NLY.

Cramer recommended selling Enovix Corp ENVX as it "costs too much money."

He recommended not buying Wolfspeed Inc WOLF as the stock doesn’t make money.