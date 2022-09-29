ñol

This Stock Is 'Way Too Expensive,' Cramer Says: 'I'm Sorry, I Can't Endorse It'

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 29, 2022 10:07 AM | 1 min read
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Rada Electronic Industries Ltd RADA is "way too expensive." He added, "I’m sorry, I can’t endorse it."

When asked about Stem Inc STEM, Cramer said, "A company that does not make a lot of money with a high stock in an era when the Fed wants to crunch inflation is not a stock you can own."

The "Mad Money" host said he is not going to recommend Annaly Capital Management Inc NLY.

Cramer recommended selling Enovix Corp ENVX as it "costs too much money."

He recommended not buying Wolfspeed Inc WOLF as the stock doesn’t make money.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

