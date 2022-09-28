by

The EQT X fund agreed to acquire BTRS Holdings Inc BTRS , a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments company, in an all-cash transaction valuing Billtrust's equity at $1.7 billion.

Billtrust shareholders will receive $9.50 per share, implying over 64% premium above the closing share price of $5.77 on September 27.

KeyBanc Re-rated These Vertical Software, FinTech Stocks Based On Current Economic Backdrop: Read To Know Billtrust Founder and CEO Flint Lane said, "We believe B2B payments and accounts receivable continue to be ripe for massive disruption and innovation, and our partnership with EQT will provide us with greater resources and flexibility to build on our leadership position."

Since its founding in 2001, Billtrust has maximized its customers' operational efficiency across the order-to-cash spectrum with a flexible and integrated cloud-based solution.

Upon completion of the transaction, Billtrust's shares will no longer trade on the NASDAQ, and Billtrust will become a private company.

Price Action: BTRS shares traded higher by 59.79% at $9.22 on the last check Wednesday.

