ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Toyota Targets Starting Sales Of Small Electric Sedan In China By 2022-End

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 28, 2022 6:17 AM | 1 min read
Toyota Targets Starting Sales Of Small Electric Sedan In China By 2022-End
  • Toyota Motor Corp TM is expected to begin sales and production of a small electric sedan by the end of 2022.
  • The production is a part of Toyota’s collaboration with the Chinese battery company, BYD Co Ltd, Reuters reported.
  • The bZ3 sedan, slated for sale in only China now, will be the second model in the Beyond Zero (bZ) series of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) from Toyota.
  • The bZ4X sport-utility vehicle, the first in the bZ series, was forced to suspend production after a global recall.
  • Also ReadToyota Cuts October Production As Supply Chain Woes Continue
  • The bZ3 sedan is expected to be priced around 200,000 yuan ($28,000), 30% less than an entry-level Tesla, Inc. TSLA Model 3.
  • The report added that the sedan will be produced in Tianjin at the capacity of 30,000 vehicles a year.
  • Price Action: TM shares closed higher by 0.09% at $135.74 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMedia