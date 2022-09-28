ñol

Amazon Temporarily Closes Some Warehouses In Florida Due To Hurricane Ian

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 28, 2022 6:01 AM | 1 min read
Amazon Temporarily Closes Some Warehouses In Florida Due To Hurricane Ian
  • Amazon.com, Inc AMZN temporarily closed warehouses in parts of Florida as a safety precaution ahead of Hurricane Ian.
  • Amazon, on September 27, shuttered sites near Tampa and Orlando, CNBC reports citing internal notices. 
  • Amazon expects the facilities to remain closed until September 30.
  • Also Read: After Workplace Safety, Pay And Unionization Concerns, A Study Claims Amazon Is Hiring Hazardous Trucking Companies
  • Walt Disney Co DIS and Comcast Corp CMCSA Universal Studios closed their Orlando-based theme parks ahead of the storm. Several airports in the state also announced closures.
  • FEMA and the White House advised Florida residents to heed local officials’ evacuation warnings. 
  • The hurricane hit Cuba already and marked the first Category 3 hurricane to make landfall in the country in 14 years.
  • Recently, Amazon suspended the construction of new warehouses in Spain until 2024 as pandemic-driven online shopping has slowed down.
  • Amazon abandoned many existing and planned facilities around the U.S. due to slow sales growth. 
  • Amazon also planned to shut down delivery stations in Hanover and Essex, near Baltimore.
  • Amazon sought to sub-lease at least 10 million square feet of warehouse space.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares closed lower by 0.64% at $114.41 on Tuesday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia