Amazon Temporarily Closes Some Warehouses In Florida Due To Hurricane Ian

- Amazon.com, Inc AMZN temporarily closed warehouses in parts of Florida as a safety precaution ahead of Hurricane Ian.
- Amazon, on September 27, shuttered sites near Tampa and Orlando, CNBC reports citing internal notices.
- Amazon expects the facilities to remain closed until September 30.
- Walt Disney Co DIS and Comcast Corp CMCSA Universal Studios closed their Orlando-based theme parks ahead of the storm. Several airports in the state also announced closures.
- FEMA and the White House advised Florida residents to heed local officials’ evacuation warnings.
- The hurricane hit Cuba already and marked the first Category 3 hurricane to make landfall in the country in 14 years.
- Recently, Amazon suspended the construction of new warehouses in Spain until 2024 as pandemic-driven online shopping has slowed down.
- Amazon abandoned many existing and planned facilities around the U.S. due to slow sales growth.
- Amazon also planned to shut down delivery stations in Hanover and Essex, near Baltimore.
- Amazon sought to sub-lease at least 10 million square feet of warehouse space.
- Price Action: AMZN shares closed lower by 0.64% at $114.41 on Tuesday.
