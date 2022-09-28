Apple News Readers Get 'Obscene, Racist' Push Notifications After Fast Website Hack

Apple Inc’s AAPL News service users were displayed two “obscene and racist” push notifications after Fast Company, a financial publication, was hacked.

What Happened: Apple News said on Twitter, “An incredibly offensive alert was sent by Fast Company, which has been hacked. Apple News has disabled their channel.”

An incredibly offensive alert was sent by Fast Company, which has been hacked. Apple News has disabled their channel. — Apple News (@AppleNews) September 28, 2022

Fast Company tweeted a statement saying its content management system was hacked on Tuesday evening.

“As a result, two obscene and racist push notifications were sent to our followers in Apple News about a minute apart. The messages are vile and are not in line with the content and ethos of Fast Company.”

The publisher said it was investigating the situation and had shut down the Fastcompany.com website until “the situation was resolved.”

Benzinga verified the website displayed a “404 Not Found” message at 1:41 a.m. EDT.

Why It Matters: Fast Company said that the hack followed a related attack on its website when “similar language” appeared on the company’s home page and other pages.

The publication had at the time shut down the website and restored it about two hours later. It issued an apology to “anyone who saw” the messages before they were taken down.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Apple shares closed 0.7% lower at $151.76 in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

